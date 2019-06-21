Not everyone ranks Tom Brady at No. 9

Getty Images

Chris Simms made plenty of waves, without trying to do so, by placing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at No. 9 on Simms’ 2019 top 40 quarterback countdown. Not everyone affiliated with this operation would rank Brady so low.

During Friday’s PFT Live, Charean Williams, pinch-hitting on Friday for Big Cat (who got the day off after the Thursday arrival of Lil Cat), and I spent some time hashing out the placement of the greatest quarterback of all time on our own top 10 list of quarterbacks.

I’d put Brady behind only Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Charean would put Brady behind only Mahomes and Rodgers. Either way, we both agreed that Brady should be higher on the list than other to-be-unveiled Simms finalists, such as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

That said, Charean and I agreed with Simms’ placement of Saints quarterback Drew Brees at No. 10. Indeed, Charean suggested dropping Brees to No. 11, behind Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

But Brees at No. 10 was far less controversial than Brady at No. 9. Even though Simms definitely didn’t put Brady at No. 9 for attention. Despite accusations from folks like Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner that Simms did it only for clicks, I can vouch for the fact that Simms did not.

When it comes to Simms, I can’t vouch for much else than that. But I can confidently say that he truly believes what he says, and that he doesn’t come up with troll takes or other outlandish statements in order to get more people talking about the things he says.