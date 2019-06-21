Not everyone ranks Tom Brady at No. 9

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

Chris Simms made plenty of waves, without trying to do so, by placing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at No. 9 on Simms’ 2019 top 40 quarterback countdown. Not everyone affiliated with this operation would rank Brady so low.

During Friday’s PFT Live, Charean Williams, pinch-hitting on Friday for Big Cat (who got the day off after the Thursday arrival of Lil Cat), and I spent some time hashing out the placement of the greatest quarterback of all time on our own top 10 list of quarterbacks.

I’d put Brady behind only Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Charean would put Brady behind only Mahomes and Rodgers. Either way, we both agreed that Brady should be higher on the list than other to-be-unveiled Simms finalists, such as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

That said, Charean and I agreed with Simms’ placement of Saints quarterback Drew Brees at No. 10. Indeed, Charean suggested dropping Brees to No. 11, behind Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

But Brees at No. 10 was far less controversial than Brady at No. 9. Even though Simms definitely didn’t put Brady at No. 9 for attention. Despite accusations from folks like Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner that Simms did it only for clicks, I can vouch for the fact that Simms did not.

When it comes to Simms, I can’t vouch for much else than that. But I can confidently say that he truly believes what he says, and that he doesn’t come up with troll takes or other outlandish statements in order to get more people talking about the things he says.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Not everyone ranks Tom Brady at No. 9

  4. Tb12 can’t prove anymore he is number #1!!! If you gotta win the big one and you pick anyone else you are a fool!!!!

  6. Simms was absolutely trying “to do so.” He consistently undervalues Brady, bets against him, and generally discounts his accomplishments every chance he can. Not sure why he’s chosen this axe to grind, but it’s true…

  9. I used to argue that Rodgers was better than Brady because the talent around Rodgers was so poor and Rodgers’ greatness was the only thing that could cover the other deficiencies on the team. Those days are over. Rodgers is 10-12-1 the last two years and isn’t putting up the numbers or making the plays he used to. Meanwhile, Brady is still winning Super Bowls even at his advanced age. Anyone ranking Rodgers over Brady at this point is just nostalgic for the old days.

  10. Simms was always anti Brady so no surprise here. For the love of god if you want Brady to stop winning stop trying to devalue him and light a fire under him.

  11. Rodgers is one of those guys who never does anything but less with more, shown in 2013 when he never won a game trailing by more than one score while Matt Flynn led comebacks down twobro three scores three times. Rodgers’ inability to lead comebacks has been universally known since the end of 2011 and it has only gotten worse.

    Brady in contrast keeps taking his ever-changing rosters and make by them play better. No one else has done this. Mahomes has to now prove he can win with significant changes to the roster.

  12. I can tolerate (but disagree with) putting Tom Brady behind Aaron Rodgers, but Mahomes? Are you kidding me?

    At least Rodgers has been playing at a high level in the league for many seasons. Mahomes had ONE good season with an all-star offensive cast around him, and still failed to beat the top three or four contenders for the Super Bowl last year.

    For crying out loud, let’s see what the kid can do over the next two or three years before we anoint him as the second coming of Brady. The hype around the kid is becoming quite nauseating.

  13. To me, Simms under valuing Brady reminds me of how ‘cool’ people rate music. They want to come off like they know more than everyone else – so instead of admitting that the band with all the number one hits is the best, they want to tell you that this new up and coming Group is better.

    It’s as if they are saying, ‘I know more about musical talent than you.’

  15. Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings and 4 Super Bowl MVP awards. Russell Wilson threw an interception on the 1 yard line in one Super Bowl, and he has zero SB MVP award. Seattle ranked 25th in passing yards per game in 2018. Numbers do not lie.

  16. Always holding on to Rodgers, he is done. Mediocre at best. He had his time. Brady is well ahead of him.

  17. New England ranked 9th in passing yards in 2018. My prediction is that New England will again be in the top 10 in passing yards in 2019, and Seattle may average fewer yards per game than they did in 2018 because their number 1 receiver, Doug Baldwin, has retired. Baldwin is the quick one who can get open quickly for a pass reception before Wilson is swarmed by pass rushers.

  18. I totally agree with Chris in his Assessment of TB. Chris knows what he is talking about and I for one appreciate the way he has dissected the QB position. I also like the way he talks about the way to grip a football and other tidbits he gives. Keep up the good work Chris. No I am not Chris’s mother, I am a LA Ram fan from Washington.

  19. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone is entitled to disagree with one’s opinion.

    But in my opinion I have never seen any quarterback go cyborg in so many 4th quarter / overtime drives. The accuracy, touch and laser focus he has under pressure is just not human. And Brady proved that once again last season and will likely prove it again this year.

  20. You Patriot fans want to win anothe SB this year? Send this story to TB12. He seems to thrive on stuff like this.

  21. So Florio basically vouches for the fact that Simms is unqualified to be a football analyst. He’s better off claiming that Simms did it for clicks than to stand behind a guy “genuinely” believing Brady is less a QB than some of those yet to be named.

  22. Simms ranks QB’s like he plays QB not well. Time to unbutton the top button and let a little more blood flow to the brain.

  24. Simms and Golic Jr. would be selling phones at Verizon if they didn’t have famous fathers! They could be two of the worst talking heads in sports. A pair of bloviators.

  25. Oof. This sounds like college-football-ranking voodoo. Brady’s won 6 rings and the most recent one, out-clutching some of these guys ranked ahead of him along the way, and having out-clutched more of them in prior meetings.

    What other guys do when the stakes are low – the numbers and eye candy these analysts seems to be dazzled by – isn’t what counts.

    And Brees behind Wentz? Good grief…

  27. All the hearts Brady has ripped out can feed nations. He has ended world hunger by that alone, but has contributed to the obesity rate by adding all that crow.

  28. Who cares where he’s ranked year by year anymore. The guy is best overall at his position ever. He’ll play until he doesn’t want to. Frankly all QBs should be ranked without Brady. Not because Brady is better or worse but because the guy is a legend.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!