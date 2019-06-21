Steve Keim: We’ve had success with late-summer signings in the past

Getty Images

It’s a slow stretch in the NFL calendar as teams take breaks before returning to training camp, but there are still free agents on the market and some could wind up landing jobs in the next few weeks.

Arizona might be a spot to watch. They have an open roster spot after dispatching cornerback David Amerson and they have some cap space to work with in an effort to further reshape the team after a dismal 2018 season.

General Manager Steve Keim suggested recently that the team will be doing just that.

“We had a lot of success in the past when we have had late-summer signings,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “There are players out there that we can find that will make this football team better.”

Safety Tre Boston was a late addition to the roster last year and cornerback Tramon Williams fit the bill in 2017. The Cardinals also have the top spot in the waiver order to use as a mechanism to add players as other teams make their cuts in a couple of months.