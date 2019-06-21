Syracuse LB Shyheim Cullen enters supplemental draft

Getty Images

Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen announced on social media that he has entered the NFL’s supplemental draft.

“Excited to be accepted into the 2019 NFL Supplement draft . . . July 10th,” Cullen tweeted.

He joins former West Virginia receiver Marcus Simms in filing the paperwork for the extra draft. Simms had entered the NCAA transfer portal in April before electing to turn pro this week.

Syracuse suspended Cullen for the spring semester after his academic standing fell below the requirements of the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, according to syracuse.com.

Cullen made a career-high 31 tackles as a redshirt junior in 2018, taking over as the team’s third linebacker in 4-3 formations midway through the season.

In 36 career games, Cullen made 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two fumble recoveries.