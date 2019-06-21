Von Miller: I’ve got a great opportunity to do something great

Getty Images

Von Miller said in April he wanted 20 sacks this season and eventually Bruce Smith’s all-time sacks record. He doubled down on the all-time record this week.

“Whenever you set out to do something, you just want to be the best,” the Broncos linebacker told Lila Bromberg of USA Today. “I’ve got an opportunity to do something great.”

Miller, 30, has 98 career sacks, with a season-best 18.5 in the second year of his career. The only season Miller hasn’t had double-digit sacks was 2013 when he played only nine games.

Michael Strahan owns the single-season record with 22.5 in 2001. Smith set the all-time record with 200 in a 19-year career.

Julius Peppers finished his career with 159.5, the closest any pass rusher has come to Smith since Smith retired at age 40 after the 2003 season.

“I think he can do it, but it takes consistency,” former teammate DeMarcus Ware said of his former teammate, Miller, via Bromberg. “If he’s averaging 15, 16 sacks a year . . . and [has] a long career with no injuries, I think he can break that record.”