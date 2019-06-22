Clock ticks on NFL’s Sunday Ticket decision

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
The NFL’s arrangement with DirecTV for NFL Sunday Ticket will end after the 2019 season — but only if the NFL acts to end the relationship within the coming weeks.

According to John Ourand and Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the NFL must decide whether to opt out of the Sunday Ticket deal early by early September. If the NFL doesn’t exercise its right to end the arrangement earlier before the regular season begins on September 5, the contract between the league and DirecTV will continue through 2022.

The challenge for the NFL is simple: Stay the course for $1.5 billion per year from DirecTV, or roll the dice on what could be a better distribution package but less money. The NFL has been exploring whether other companies have interest in taking over Sunday Ticket. Per the report, however, none of the various streaming services will offer $1.5 billion for exclusive access to Sunday Ticket.

One potential approach would entail DirecTV offering the package via satellite, with another company taking over the streaming rights. That approach wouldn’t necessarily replace the $1.5 billion in annual revenue from DirecTV.

  2. I want to be able to see Steelers games only. I don’t care about the rest of the NFL teams, I can see them via highlights on any sports website.
    I refuse to purchase the Sunday Ticket because it’s all or nothing.

  3. I love DirecTv and the Sunday Ticket.
    Cant wait to watch Mahomes to Tyreke over and over again this season.
    But the Kansas City Chiefs are Americas team now, so they will be on Prime Time, and the National Tv games across the land. So i will probably opt out of the Sunday ticket this year. Will watch Tyreke Hill lead the team to the Super Bowl without paying almost $300.#innocentTyreke

  4. I’d be very surprised if directv is willing to make any new deal that doesn’t give them exclusive rights to Sunday ticket. A lot of subscribers to directv only subscribe because of Sunday ticket but if they have an option via a streaming service directv takes a big hit.

  5. The Dallas Cowboys always have been and always will be “America’s Team”, period.

    I don’t understand this thought process and the people wanting a la carte. What people fail to realize is if they go this route it’s still going to be close to the same price. Let’s say they allow you to purchase single games the lowest price would be $20(as most ppv events are at least $20) to $30. So let’s just say your team has 4 games on local or tv in the year that means you’ll pay for 12 games which would be anywhere from $240 to $360 so at best you’ll save $50 but more likely you’ll spend the same or more and receive about 240 less games. I’m sure this is where people chime in “they could charge $10 a game” they could but they won’t and why would they. A la carte is never cheaper than a package.

  7. Havent had the package in a while. I usually just get Redzone for $50 a season. Lately I get all the games and redzone for 19 a month threw DAZN. I even login share and split the cost with a friend. People outside Canada can just use a VPN tool and geohack.

  9. $1.5 Billion per year isn’t peanuts.
    A real company would have planned for this years in advance and known what to do.
    If the NFL isn’t at least 90% sure then just stay with Direct TV for a few more years, and take the guaranteed money.
    And plan ahead for 2022

