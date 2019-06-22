Cowboys expect Robert Quinn “to bring some good stuff”

Getty Images

The Cowboys hope to get Randy Gregory, who is indefinitely suspended, back on the roster before the start of the season. Even if they don’t, the Cowboys are covered by the acquisition of Robert Quinn from the Dolphins.

Dallas has what defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli affectionately calls “racing lizards” at defensive end with DeMarcus Lawrence on the left and Quinn on the right.

“He’s got some juice,” Marinelli said of Quinn. “He’s got that first step. He’s an established pass rusher in this league, so he’s going to bring some good stuff for us.”

Jason Garrett often refers to “the right kind of guy.” Quinn, whom the Cowboys acquired for a sixth-round pick, so far has defined the term.

“I just think he’s got his priorities right,” Marinelli said. “He learns. He fit right in with effort and how he hustles. You work with a guy like that; you don’t work against him.

“He’s got a really nice edge to him, and he’s proven that over the years. He’s quiet. He listens really well. He comes out and knows what he’s doing. I really like that about him.”

Marinelli has pushed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee to consider Simeon Rice as a candidate for Canton. Although Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp have busts in the Hall of Fame and John Lynch has been a finalist, Rice has not gained serious consideration despite how important his addition to the Bucs in 2001 was to their winning the Super Bowl a year later.

Marinelli, the Bucs defensive line coach from 1996-2005, brings up Rice’s name when talking about Quinn. He has had Quinn watch film of Rice, showing Quinn what he wants from his defensive ends.

Rice had 11 sacks in his first season with Tampa Bay after 7.5 in his final season in Arizona.

Quinn, 29, has not had double-digit sacks since 2014, the last time he earned Pro Bowl honors, and he had 6.5 in his only season in Miami. He should have plenty of motivation having had two teams trade him the past two offseasons and now entering the final year of his contract.