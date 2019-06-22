Former Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arrested

Getty Images

Former Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested, stemming from charges from 2018.

According to NBCDFW.com, Boykin has been charged with aggravated assault for an incident in which he allegedly broke his girlfriend’s jaw.

He was booked in the Tarrant County Jail Friday night with a bond of $60,000. He denies the allegations.

When the incident was first reported, the Seahawks quickly released him. The league later suspended him for a game, but no one ever signed him again so it’s kind of a moot point.