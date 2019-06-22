Jeff Fisher: It’s Matt Nagy’s choice to keep showing end of playoff game to players

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy continues to show players the end of the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles. Long-time NFL coach Jeff Fisher defers to Nagy’s choice, although Fisher also seems to question whether it’s the right way to handle the manner in which the 2018 season ended.

“You know, none of us are in his locker room,” Fisher said during a guest stint on NFL Network, via NFL.com. “We don’t know the chemistry of his team. It’s his team and it’s his choice. Now, I don’t think I’d want to be a place kicker on his team right now. That’s a hard job right there, because you’re gonna watch [the missed kick] every day.”

Indeed you will, and that contributes to the excessive pressure that will be placed on whoever has that job on the opening night of the NFL’s 100th season, when the Packers visit the Bears.

“This is Coach Nagy’s — it’s his prerogative to do what he wants,” Fisher said. “At some point he’s gonna let it go. Some point they need to go ahead and win a football game, you know that’s months away from now.”

Fisher knows a thing or two about disappointing season-ending losses, and it’s clear that he applied a very different approach when it happened to him.

“[I]t took me about eight years to watch it,” Fisher said regarding the Titans’ loss to the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV. “We just put it behind us and I hadn’t seen it. It was one of those deals where [you tell yourself], ‘It didn’t happen, it didn’t happen,’ you go on and we actually had a better team the next year. The challenge was getting them focused and keeping them focused late in the season because they wanted to get right back [to the Super Bowl], so no I didn’t show it to them.”

Actually, Nagy may end up showing the players the double-doink outcome enough times that they become desensitized to it. That may not be ideal for most players, but it could be the right outcome for the player (or players) who will be called upon to make kicks for the Bears in 2019.