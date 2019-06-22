Mike Remmers continues to rehab from back surgery

Getty Images

The Giants signed Mike Remmers in May with expectations he would win the starting right tackle job. The Giants surely still believe that happens — and certainly hope that happens — but the team has yet to see him to know for sure.

Remmers did not take a snap in the spring, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the Newark Star-Ledger, as the eight-year veteran continues to rehab from offseason back surgery.

Remmers signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Giants after refusing a pay cut with the Vikings. Changing teams allows Remmers to move back to his natural position of tackle after making most of his starts at guard in his two seasons with the Vikings.

He will compete with Chad Wheeler, who made 14 starts at right tackle for the Giants last season. Wheeler allowed 5.5 sacks, according to STATS, Inc., and received one holding penalty, prompting the Giants to look for some veteran help in free agency.

Remmers, 30, played for Giants coach Pat Shurmur when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota in 2017.