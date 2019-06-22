Myles Jack: Contract “will take care of itself” after the season

AP

Myles Jack entered the 2016 draft with long-term concerns about his knee. The linebacker, drafted in the second round by the Jaguars, has never missed a game in his three seasons, starting 42 of 48 games.

With Telvin Smith having announced he will sit out the 2019 season, Jack will play a key role for the Jaguars this season. It provides a great opportunity for Jack to prove his worth to the Jaguars as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

“Obviously in my position, Telvin is gone, so that’s 120 tackles unaccounted for, and I want at least 50 of those so I can get 150 tackles to create some leverage for myself,” Jack said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “My job is to play Mike [middle linebacker]. . . .I’ve got to run the defense.”

Jack, who has 221 tackles, five sacks, six pass breakups and an interception, could set himself up for a big second contract. He will make $1.3 million this season before becoming a free agent in the spring.

“When my time comes up, that’s when it’s going to come up,” Jack said. “But right now, I’m just focused on going out there winning games, getting numbers and then by the end of the season that all will take care of itself.”

While teammates Yannick Ngakoue and Jalen Ramsey expressed their displeasure with their contract situations this spring, Jack fully participated in the offseason program, readying to prove his worth.

“I have to know way too much to miss this,” Jack said, adding he “completely understands” Ngakoue’s decision to skip the mandatory minicamp.