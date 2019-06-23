A slow-time programming note

NFL

Now that the slow time is finally here, we can do one of two things: We can do less, or we can do more. (I guess the third option would be “do the same.”)

Let’s try something more. Something different. Something fairly obvious that we should have been doing all along.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 30 storylines for the 2019 season. We’re going to rank them (who doesn’t love a list?) and post them, one per day from tomorrow until we get to No. 1. Each storyline will be presented with a blurb/article/essay/whatever, which could be short or not-so-short depending on what I have to say on the subject.

We’ve never done this before, so I have no idea how it’s going to go. But my mild OCD tendencies will require me to finish what I start (which becomes easier when there’s a staff to whom I can delegate some of the blurbs), so you’ll be getting the list of the top 30 storylines for the 2019 season (along with an eventual master page where all will be linked), whether you want it or not — and whether you read it or not.

Here’s hoping you’ll read it. It will be a good way to load into your brains the things you need to be thinking about as the NFL’s 100th season approaches. The mere act of putting a tentative list together already has helped me do just that.

Which has me tempted to stop right there and not commit to writing 30 extra articles over the course of the next month. But those mild OCD tendencies already have activated. You’re getting the 30 extra articles. And you’re getting No. 30 on Monday.