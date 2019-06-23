Brett Favre: Let Aaron Rodgers play his game

Getty Images

There’s been conversation about how much freedom Aaron Rodgers will have to audible out of plays at the line of scrimmage for the Packers this season and head coach Matt LaFleur said it is something they still have to “work through” in the coming weeks.

LaFleur got some advice on how to do that from a former Packers quarterback. Brett Favre isn’t coming back to play football, but he was playing golf in Wisconsin this weekend and weighed in on the question of how the team should handle things in 2019.

“Aaron will be fine,” Favre said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I think that the thing is he needs to remain the same. And I don’t have to give him any advice. You know, he’ll handle it well. The question is, how will they handle it with him. And obviously, that’s very important. I mean, there’s more to the team than Aaron but we all have to admit that when he’s playing and playing well, which generally when he’s playing he is playing well, you don’t want to change what’s working. There’s other factors that you have to work on. So I think you let him play his game and not disturb that very much. And it’s going to be interesting to see if that happens.”

That’s not too far off from where Rodgers appears to be on the issue. He said recently that he doesn’t “think you want to ask me to turn off 11 years” of experience when it comes to altering plans before the snap. LaFleur said the coaches “pride ourselves on having concepts that have answers” build into the offense.

Favre won’t be the only one interested to see how it all plays out for Rodgers, LaFleur and the Packers this season.