Dak Prescott’s expectations are high

AP

Dak Prescott may or may not get a contract extension before the season begins. Either way, he and the Cowboys expect the quarterback to have his best season yet.

In three seasons, Prescott has never had a losing record. The Cowboys were 13-3 his rookie season, 9-7 his second season and 10-6 last season.

But the Cowboys are only 1-2 in the postseason with Prescott as their quarterback. He wants more. They want more.

“My expectations are high,” Prescott said Sunday at his annual youth ProCamp, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Not necessarily any ceiling on what I can do or what this team can do. It’s just been about work. Simply just working to get better in every aspect of my game, making sure my teammates are doing the same. We’re excited for the position we’re in.”

Prescott, who turns 26 next month, is seeking a new deal that will make him among the highest-paid players in the game. It likely will be the hardest deal the Cowboys ever have done and thus could take longer than either side wants.