Frank Reich “very encouraged” by Devin Funchess

AP

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Colts signed wide receiver Devin Funchess to a one-year, $10 million contract this offseason. But Colts coach Frank Reich sees no reason to believe his team overpaid.

Reich said that from Day One of the offseason program, Funchess has worked hard and proven himself committed to getting up to speed in the offense.

“Very encouraged,” Reich said, via 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis. “We knew right away, you could tell day one that he was smart. [He was] not going to have a problem grasping the system. Then it’s just a question of getting used to the way we do things, the way we teach things and then our schemes. I just thought he showed a very high aptitude for that. Then really as a route runner, for a big guy for his size we’ve said he’s got good feet and he’s got good body control. So I was just really encouraged by his progress.”

Funchess was seen as something of an underachiever during his four years in Carolina, but the Colts showed last year with Eric Ebron that they’re capable of signing an underachiever and turning him into a big-time contributor. They’ll hope Funchess can do that this year.