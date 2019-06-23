Jake Butt says no “slow start” to camp after torn ACL

Getty Images

Broncos tight end Jake Butt is no stranger to coming back from a torn ACL.

He did it in high school, he did it after his final game at the University of Michigan and he’s been doing it since going down in a game last September. Butt suffered the injury in Week Three last year and was off the field during Denver’s offseason program as he worked his way toward being cleared to resume football activities.

Butt expects to get that clearance for the start of training camp next month and is “sure there’ll be some plan in place so I’m not taking a million reps.” While his workload will be managed, Butt spent the last few months learning the offense and doesn’t expect to be wearing training wheels for long.

“I know my job on every single play,” Butt said, via the Denver Post. “There shouldn’t be [a] slow start in camp. There’s no excuse.”

Butt missed his entire rookie season and most of last year, so he can’t take long to get up to speed and expect to have a role in the offense. The Broncos drafted Noah Fant in the first round and also have Jeff Heuerman and 2018 fifth-round pick Troy Fumagalli on hand at tight end this year, so Butt will have to show that he hasn’t lost too many steps this summer.