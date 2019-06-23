Nate Solder: “No reason” to think I won’t be ready for training camp

Giants left tackle Nate Solder said early this month that he wasn’t sure if he’d be ready for the start of training camp after having ankle surgery, but he sounds a bit more optimistic now.
Solder said his ankle is “progressing really nicely” and that he’s moved from doing mostly rehab work to mostly football activities. As a result, he’s feeling pretty confident that he’ll have the green light to get on the field next month.
“There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp,” Solder said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com.
Solder signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants as a free agent last year that briefly made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the game. He started every game last season.