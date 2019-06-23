Report: Sony Michel “progressing quickly” after knee scope

Getty Images

Patriots running back Sony Michel ended the offseason program on the sideline, but it sounds like he should be back up to speed sooner rather than later.

Michel sat out the team’s minicamp after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports that Michel is “progressing quickly” after the operation.

Giardi adds that Michel has been running “full tilt,” so it seems like a good bet that he’ll be able to participate in practices once training camp gets underway next month.

Michel was a first-round pick last year and led the team with 931 rushing yards. He ran for six touchdowns in the regular season and added six more during the team’s postseason march to a Super Bowl title.