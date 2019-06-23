Tampa police release video of car driven by suspect in Eric Patterson murder

Getty Images

Police in Tampa have released a video of a car they believe was driven by a suspect in the murder of former NFL cornerback Eric Patterson.

Patterson was found on the floor with a gunshot wound after his roommate was woken up by noise early on June 8 and the roommate said he saw an intruder fleeing in a white SUV. Patterson died a short time later.

A video released by the Tampa Police Department shows a white SUV near the scene of the crime. It also shows a dark sedan that was in the area at the same time and police say they’d like to speak to the driver of that car.

Patterson’s father said this week that he hopes his son’s killer will come forward.

“Just come forward man,” Patterson Sr. said, via BayNews9. “You want to do something like that? I guess you a coward if you do something like that, you kill a person and you still here on the street.”

Patterson played for the Rams and Colts in 2015.