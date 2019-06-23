Thomas Davis: Be the best I can this year and then we’ll see what happens

Getty Images

Thomas Davis said early last year that he would be walking away from the game after the 2018 season, but the veteran linebacker didn’t make it to training camp before he started hedging on that announcement.

A four-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy “definitely factored” into Davis’s decision to keep playing, but he said he also felt he could “compete at a high level” after finishing out the year with the Panthers. Carolina didn’t bring Davis back, so he signed a two-year deal with the Chargers as a free agent.

That deal contains no guaranteed money for 2020 and Davis isn’t offering any guarantees about what the future will hold either.

“I’m coming in with the mindset of being the best I can this year and then seeing what happens after the season,” Davis said, via Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com. “If we win the Super Bowl and they want me back, then we’ll see how it goes.”

One of Davis’s new teammates believes the Chargers will be winning the Super Bowl, but Davis will have a call to make about his playing future whether Melvin Ingram is correct or not.