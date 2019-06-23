Washington confident in Trey Quinn handling slot receiver duties

Getty Images

After slot receiver Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets in March, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said that he expected Trey Quinn to step in and “dominate the position” this season.

There haven’t been any bumps in the road to this point. Quinn only played three games during his rookie season, but Gruden said that he left no doubt about being the right man for the job this spring.

“Trey Quinn has taken over the inside slot role,” Gruden said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. ”He’s confident, he’s quick, he’s got strong hands, he’s physical, [and] he’s tough,”

Gruden isn’t the only member of the organization impressed by Quinn. Quarterback Case Keenum said that Quinn “is going to be really special” and it looks like he’ll be in a prominent role whether Keenum, Dwayne Haskins or Colt McCoy is the one looking his way in the fall.