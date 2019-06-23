Will Nick Bosa be signed before training camp opens?

AP

Three years ago, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa staged a lengthy holdout from rookie training camp. Will his kid brother Nick do the same in 2019?

It’s not out of the question, and the younger Bosa, just like the older Bosa, has every right to dig in for contractual terms that he prefers.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com recently explained that the 49ers decided to make Bosa the second overall pick at the Scouting Combine. If so, the 49ers could have had unofficial wink-nod discussions with Bosa’s camp regarding what it will take to ensure he’ll sign and report, with the not-so-subtle “or else” being that they’d take defensive tackle Quinnen Williams instead. Absent those discussions, the leverage swung to Bosa when the 49ers put his name on the card.

Joey held out over two issues: Offset language for the fully-guaranteed contract and the timing of signing-bonus payments. Nick could do the same thing.

The 49ers already know what it took to get Joey to sign a rookie deal. If the 49ers aren’t prepared to offer the same kind of package before camp opens, they need to be prepared for Nick to miss some time.