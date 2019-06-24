Amari Cooper on being highest-paid WR: Not now

Posted by Josh Alper on June 24, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper told us that he was looking for a 2,000-yard season during Monday’s appearance on #PFTPM and he also revealed that he’s still looking to prove the Cowboys right for trading for him last season.

Cooper is setting those goals at the same time that he’s talking to the Cowboys about a new contract and the same time that several other top wide receivers are looking for new deals. One of those receivers — Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Michael Thomas are the others — will likely wind up as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

While making the interview rounds on Monday, Cooper suggested that’s not his goal. He said on The Dan Patrick Show that he isn’t watching Thomas’s pockets and directly answered a question about being the highest-paid wideout on ESPN.

Not now. Definitely looking forward to earning that respect and definitely looking forward to coming into this year and just putting up those numbers for my team and really showing what I can do in a full season as a Dallas Cowboy,” Cooper said. “I know that I have the skillset to be one of the highest-paid receivers. I’m just all about going out there and proving it.”

If Cooper goes into the season without a new deal in place, there will be a lot riding on what he proves by the end of the year.

  1. It’s not about money. It’s about respect. Of course the only way to show respect is with money. But it’s not about money. That would be crass and greedy.

  2. There is absolutely no way that Cooper will be the highest paid WR in the league as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. If that is the goal they should play the franchise tag game and then move on in 2-3 years. Pay him up front for his services or tag-and-trade him.

  4. I get that players want to be paid well, most players deserve it, I get it. I don’t get why most players keep wanting to reset the bar to be “the highest paid ever at their position”; then gripe when some guy gets a better deal and ultimately jam up them team’s salary cap preventing them from getting the pieces around them to win a Super Bowl. Then they ultimately become a salary cap casualty. How many times have we seen someone who is the highest paid at their position, have their team win a Super Bowl? (Legit question).

  7. Not now … or ever. This guy had a nice six game run. But let’s not forget the preceding three years hall marked with drops, sloppy routes, and inconsistent effort. He is far from an elite receiver.

  9. It would be hard to swing him top tier money with Zeke and Dak on the roster. As well as that o-line.

    I think he more than anything wants to proove his worth, stay a Cowboy and win games.

  10. Of course he wants to be the highest-paid WR. He just knows better than to blatantly say that publicly.

