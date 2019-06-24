Amari Cooper’s goal: 2,000 yards

Getty Images

No NFL player has ever generated 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. If Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has his way, that will change in the NFL’s 100th season.

Cooper tells #PFTPM in an interview that will be posted on Monday that his goal for his first full season in Dallas is 2,000 yards.

His best season came in 2016, with 1,153 receiving yards. However, his 725 yards in nine games with Dallas last season after a trade from Oakland translates to 1,288 over the course of a full year. And that’s an impressive feat, given that he had to learn a new offense on the fly.

Also impressive is the fact that Cooper had games of 180 yards and 217 yards last season. If he can do that more often, he can pile up a lot of yardage. He needs to average 125 per game to get to 2,000.

Is that unrealistic? Sure. But an unrealistic goal sometimes pushes a player to achieve more than he ever would if the goal was more realistic. So if Cooper wants 2,000 yards but gets something like 1,500, that would still be a great year.

