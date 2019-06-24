Amari Cooper’s goal: 2,000 yards

June 24, 2019
No NFL player has ever generated 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. If Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper has his way, that will change in the NFL’s 100th season.

Cooper tells #PFTPM in an interview that will be posted on Monday that his goal for his first full season in Dallas is 2,000 yards.

His best season came in 2016, with 1,153 receiving yards. However, his 725 yards in nine games with Dallas last season after a trade from Oakland translates to 1,288 over the course of a full year. And that’s an impressive feat, given that he had to learn a new offense on the fly.

Also impressive is the fact that Cooper had games of 180 yards and 217 yards last season. If he can do that more often, he can pile up a lot of yardage. He needs to average 125 per game to get to 2,000.

Is that unrealistic? Sure. But an unrealistic goal sometimes pushes a player to achieve more than he ever would if the goal was more realistic. So if Cooper wants 2,000 yards but gets something like 1,500, that would still be a great year.

20 responses to "Amari Cooper's goal: 2,000 yards

  2. >>Is that unrealistic? Sure. But an unrealistic goal sometimes pushes a player to achieve more than he ever would if the goal was more realistic. So if Cooper wants 2,000 yards but gets something like 1,500, that would still be a great year.

    Cooper has the same chance of getting 2,000 yards as I do.

  5. Amari Cooper is not an elite receiver, but he’s above average. The problem is that he wants to be paid as if he’s elite. The boys are going to have salary cap problems next year, as that seems to be a running theme with that team. Average or slightly above average players who want elite money

  8. well… if he ever is able to get rid of that over 13% drop rate he has for his career. perhaps he could… Good Luck Dallas, he disappears for games at a time, and drops way too many balls..

  10. Sure. Amari Cooper is a drop machine that disappears for weeks at a time. The drop on 3rd & 7 in the playoff game is classic Amari Cooper. Thanks for the pick! Dallas can pay him north of 18 million

  11. The challenge with that goal is that if you’re tearing it up for the first half of the season, by the second half of the year you are never going to see single coverage and your production (at least stats) are going to tail off. Not saying it’s impossible or someone won’t do it, but they will have to be in a serious pass-first offense and will need the second half schedule to line up favorably. Seems like in this case Ezekiel Elliot is going to cut into that plan somehow even if Cooper is having a career year.

  12. here comes the part where other men start to chastise somebody for having big goals…

    Let’s get it Coop! Great addition to the team last year. While 2000 is a super stretch goal, nothing great has ever been accomplished by dreaming small.

  14. He wants to do this with Dak and Dunk as the QB and Garrett as the coach? Those are pretty lofty goals!

  15. I can’t knock him for having a big goal. But much better receivers than him have failed to eclipse 2,000 yards. Given his YPC in Dallas and throughout his career, he would have to break the single season catches record to get 2,000 yards.

  18. Wes Welker had 1569 in 2011. He topped Coopers 1153 yards FIVE times over his career in NE.

  19. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    Sorry, but Thielen or Diggs will beat you to it Amari.

    ——–

    And they still won’t win any games against teams with winning records

