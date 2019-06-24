Bucs will have 11 open practices, including two with Dolphins

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will have 11 open practices, as well as a Women of Red Evening on Aug. 1, according to the team website.

Their first open practice is July 26.

The Bucs will host the Dolphins on Aug. 13-14 for joint practices before their preseason game Aug. 16.

The Bucs will practice on the fields of the AdventHealth Training Center and inside their indoor practice facility. This marks the 11th consecutive year the team has trained at its One Buccaneer Place headquarters.

Last year, the Bucs had six open practices and nine others open to season pass members and private groups.