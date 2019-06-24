Cam Newton tries to pay man to change seats on plane

Getty Images

All the focus this offseason has been on Cam Newton‘s shoulder, as he recovers from surgery.

But faced with a long flight, all the man wanted was a little leg room.

Via Langston Wertz of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers quarterback was shown on a social media video offering a man $1,500 for his seat on a plane back from France. The man declined his offer, and Newton went back to his non-bulkhead seat.

So this happened… @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

Newton was in France for Men’s Fashion Week. We’re hoping that when he sat down, he didn’t immediately recline his seat into the person behind him. Because that would make him a horrible person.