Cam Newton’s $1,500 offer came after he missed a prior flight

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

For an NFL media operation in the slow time of the calendar, you don’t pick the stories, the stories pick you.

In an important update to the circumstances that resulted in Panthers quarterback Cam Newton unsuccessfully offering $1,500 for a front-row seat in coach from Paris back to the United States, Andy Slater fills in the gaps as to why Newton wasn’t in first class in the first place.

Apparently, Newton had missed an earlier flight from France to Charlotte, on which he had a business-class seat. He ended up on a plane that would go to North Carolina through North Texas, in coach.

The six-foot, five-inch quarterback wanted more leg room, but he was spurned in his effort to purchase an on-the-spot upgrade.

And that’s where Paul Harvey say, with a trademark pause in the middle, “now you know . . . the rest of the story.” Even if you didn’t want to know any of it.

14 responses to “Cam Newton’s $1,500 offer came after he missed a prior flight

  2. I want to know what the guy who turned down the $1,500 does for a living.

  3. Why buy that seat and take that flight if you don’t want that seat on that flight? You’re a multi-millionaire. Spend another day or two in Europe until you can get a flight with a first class seat available.

  6. At Rob I think this was a return trip from the World Cup and I imagine if you were on that flight you must likely had money, at least that’s what I heard

  11. The guy he asked reportedly said, “Wouldn’t you rather hang on to that $1,500 and buy yourself some nice clothes?”

  12. Folks….who cares. If we all had the money we’d probably do the same. It’s not a big deal. I hate being squished into those seats for long flights. I don’t blame him.

  13. As someone who travels about 50,000 miles a year, I can tell you that if I had his money I would never, ever, fly coach. I don’t care if I had to wait three days to get home, I would never go back there again. And I’m only 5’9″.

  14. How is it that no one has mentioned how much the 1st class seat actually cost the current occupant of that seat? For a 10 hour flight, I’d bet that seat cost the guy sitting in it every bit of $1,000 or more. Did he offer him $1,500 PLUS the cost of the seat, or just $1,500? Either way I can’t blame the guy. I’ve been offered as much as $900 to wait for the next flight out and still refused. Plane rides suck. Especially 10 hour plane rides. Perhaps if CAM sweetened the pot he would have had the seat. It doesn’t appear like he offered all that much for it.

