Cameron Jordan tells Saints to pay Michael Thomas

Getty Images

When Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan signed a three-year contract extension this month, coach Sean Payton said receiver Michael Thomas was next in line for a new deal. Jordan hopes that comes soon.

Jordan posted on Twitter a video of himself arguing on NFL Network that Thomas is worthy of being the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

“Nobody’s done what he’s done in his first three years,” Jordan said. “More receptions? Who’s had more in his first three years. His catch rate speaks for itself.”

Through three seasons Thomas has 321 catches for 3,781 yards and 23 touchdowns, and an extremely impressive catch rate of 77 percent. Whether the Saints give Thomas the contract he’s seeking remains to be seen, but it’s easy to see why Thomas’s teammates are rooting for him to get paid.