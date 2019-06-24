Cardinals announce 14 open practices during camp

AP

Fans in Arizona will have a good number of chances to see quarterback Kyler Murray take part in his first NFL training camp.

The Cardinals announced their practice schedule for this summer on Monday and it features 14 sessions open to the public. The first open practice will be held on July 25 and the final one will come on August 17, which is a couple of days after the Cardinals play the Raiders in their second exhibition game.

The list of open practices includes the annual Red & White scrimmage on August 3.

While some teams are cutting the number of open dates on their schedules, the Cardinals are moving in the other direction in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first year. They had nine open practices last year and the hope in Arizona is that they’ll be increasing their win total as well.