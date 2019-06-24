Cody Latimer thinks Giants WRs “can be dominant”

Getty Images

The Giants changed the face of their receiving corps this offseason when they traded Odell Beckham to the Browns, signed Golden Tate as a free agent and signed Sterling Shepard to a contract extension.

Shepard has been talked about as the lead receiver in the offense in the wake of those moves, but it seems likely that the team will be employing more of a group effort than they were when Beckham was leading the way.

Cody Latimer, Corey Coleman, Russell Shepard and fifth-round pick Darius Slayton round out that group and tight end Evan Engram also figures to be a big piece of the passing game. It’s not a group that’s received much hype this offseason, but it is one that Latimer believes can surpass any expectations that might exist.

“Anybody can get the ball,” Latimer said, via the New York Post. “You’re open, you don’t get it, that means somebody else is getting it and you’re hoping they make a play. We got an unselfish room in there. We don’t really care or actually don’t talk about it at all, who’s getting the ball. It’s a group effort. The group can be dominant, period.”

Dominant hasn’t been a word associated with the Giants offense for some time and it’s not one you’re likely to find in too many other previews of the year to come, but Latimer and company will get a chance to prove it this fall.