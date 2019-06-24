Cowboys, Patriots, Eagles fans rank as best in NFL, according to one study

Getty Images

Emory University Goizueta School of Business professor Mike Lewis sought to use statistical analysis to determine the NFL’s “best” fans. The study used the hard-core, religiously devoted fan as well as the casual fan, so those at the top of the list have more of the latter and those at the bottom of the list less.

The Cowboys ranked as the best fans in Lewis’ study, followed by the Patriots, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and Packers, respectively. The Rams were 32nd, just ahead of the Chiefs, Titans and Jaguars, respectively.

Lewis, via Yahoo.com, judged fan bases on three criteria — fan equity, social equity and road equity. Fan equity is how well fans back up their words with dollars. Social equity is a team’s social media reach. Road equity measures how well a team draws on the road, adjusting for team performance.

Read more about how Lewis came to his conclusions here, and feel free to debate his findings in our comments section below.

See which teams ranked where in this full breakdown:

1. Cowboys

2. Patriots

3. Eagles

4. Giants

5. Steelers

6. Packers

7. Broncos

8. Bears

9. 49ers

10. Saints

11. Redskins

12. Colts

13. Falcons

14. Dolphins

15. Seahawks

16. Panthers

17. Raiders

18. Ravens

19. Bills

20. Jets

21. Texans

22. Lions

23. Buccaneers

24. Vikings

25. Cardinals

26. Chargers

27. Browns

28. Bengals

29. Jaguars

30. Titans

31. Chiefs

32. Rams