Jalen Ramsey passes on QB critiques this offseason

AP

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered a slew of unvarnished opinions about NFL quarterbacks during interviews last offseason that included calling Bills quarterback Josh Allen trash and saying former Raven/current Bronco Joe Flacco sucks.

Ramsey was offered another opportunity to break down signal callers around the league during an interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN, but he opted to go a different route this time. The only quarterback he mentioned by name is Nick Foles and Ramsey had nothing but praise for his new teammate.

“You want to do this again, huh?” Ramsey said. “I’m not going to do this again but, we do play some good quarterbacks this year, of course, but probably the quarterback I’m most excited for is Nick Foles. I don’t have to play against him, of course. He is my teammate. He is a great teammate, the few interactions we’ve had has been great. Great man, great player as well. He has nothing to prove to anybody. He’s a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP. So, I hope he comes out here and he plays free and knows he has the support of everybody.”

Ramsey went on to say that he’s “growing” in terms of maturity as he heads into his fourth NFL season, which is better news for the Jaguars than it is for those looking for offseason headlines.