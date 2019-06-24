Jets will hold four open practices, one open scrimmage this summer

AP

There won’t be many opportunities for Jets fans hoping to get a look at Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley or any of the other new members of the team at training camp practices this summer.

The Jets announced their schedule of open practices on Monday and there will only be four of them this year. That’s a few more than the Eagles will hold this summer and one more than the team held last year, but it is lower than all of the other teams that have announced their summer plans thus far.

The free practices will be held on July 27, July 28, August 4 and August 11.

In addition to those practices, the Jets will also hold a scrimmage that is open to the public. It will take place at Rutgers University on Friday, August 2.