Joe Namath dubs Tom Brady the best quarterback ever

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

A debate has emerged in recent days regarding where Tom Brady currently ranks among all quarterbacks. The debate regarding where he fits among all quarterbacks in league history has, for the most part, been settled.

It definitely has been settled for Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

“I would have to say the he’s the best at answering the challenge there ever was, yes,” Namath told Howard Stern when asked whether Brady is the best quarterback to ever play the game. “I’ve not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has.”

It’s not easy, to say the least, to compare quarterbacks from different teams, different systems, different eras, etc. But Brady has six Super Bowl wins — two more than the high-water mark set by Joe Montana and the original TB12, Terry Bradshaw. Brady also continues to defy Father Time, playing at a high level into his 40s, with no sign of slowing down.

Even if some would put Brady near the bottom of the current top 10 in what is a golden age of great quarterbacking, he’s still in the top 10 as he closes in on 42. Which is an astounding accomplishment.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Joe Namath dubs Tom Brady the best quarterback ever

  1. Brady deserves a first ballot HOF nod. But Joe Namath has no business being in there with him.

  2. What makes Brady great isn’t the rings or status he has. No matter the level of talent around him, no matter how much his team is down, or the doubters pile on his ability to perform in the clutch is something that hasn’t been seen since Montana. Even the great Bill Belichick has pointed out that Brady sees things he doesn’t he will make the smart throw most of the time instead of the convenient throw. I will take intelligence over gun slinging or athleticism any day of the week.

  3. Because it’s summer and we suffer from football withdrawal symptoms, I watched last season’s AFCCG again last night.

    What Tom Brady is able to do in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the rest of the season on the line is almost unbelievable. And he has done it so many times now that there really should not even be a debate anymore – I don’t know that we’ll see quarterback greatness like that ever again.

  5. You can argue about how good Brady is compared to the other QBs and you can argue about how much he contributes to the NE wins given BB and the defense etc. However, you can’t argue about whether he gets the job done. 8 straing AFCCGs 5 of the last 8 Super Bowls including 4 of the last 5 and the last 3 straight. It would be hard to think if he was replaced any contemporary QB that they could have performed equally or better.

  7. He’s doing something thats never been done before and will never be duplicated, because he’s lucky enough that he’s playing for the greatest coach of all time and he did so his entire career. What if that be had played for that perennial loser hugh Jackson think he would have even made the playoffs? Doubt it

  10. Namath absolutely belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When debating players merits of whether or not they belong in the HOF, it’s been argued “can you tell the history of the sport without mentioning that player?”. You can’t tell the history of professional football without mentioning Joe Namath and the impact he had on the AFL and the merger by beating the Colts in SB III.

  12. There’s no debate. At all. Until someone wins 7 Super Bowls or more than Brady has when he retires, he’s the greatest.

    Joe might have one one or maybe two more Super Bowls if he cared more about football than he did women and drinking. And I love Broadway Joe more than anyone, but that’s just the truth.

  13. lizzyisnoindian says:
    June 24, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    He’s doing something thats never been done before and will never be duplicated, because he’s lucky enough that he’s playing for the greatest coach of all time and he did so his entire career.
    ————————————————————————————-
    Joe Montana played for that the genius Bill Walsh and piled up stats in what was at that time the never-before-seen west coast offense. While throwing to the greatest WR ever to play the game.

  14. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 3:52 pm
    People on this thread don’t think Joe should be in the Hall, but I do. Yes, Joe Namath Hall Of Fame Quarterback

    ————-

    I agree. It’s the Hall of Fame not Hall of Stats.

  15. bullcharger says:
    June 24, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Here’s a good hypothetical. If Brady and Mahomes switched teams, who would have won the the AFC Championship game in KC?
    ———————————

    That’s pretty easy- Thomas Edward Patrick Brady. Chiefs WERE the better team, they just didn’t win- something which Brady does to other teams a lot.

    No disrespect to Mahomes- he’s unbelievably good.

  17. If Brady had to play in the 70s or 80s or even 90s, no way he’s playing at 42.

    Great QB, but he has also benefited greatly from playing in the Quarterback friendly era. It’s certainly extended his career and allowed him to stay healthy.

    Ask Joe Montana.

  18. Johnny Unitas called his own plays. Broadway Joe. Bart Starr. Roger Staubach. These are my QBs.

    Tom Brady. He throws high percentage short yard inside passing concepts. You know, dink passes.

  20. The greatest moment in Jets’ history was when they beat the Colts in the SB. The second greatest moment in Jets’ history was Namath handing the Lombardi to the Patriots after SB LIII…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!