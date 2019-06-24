Joe Namath dubs Tom Brady the best quarterback ever

Getty Images

A debate has emerged in recent days regarding where Tom Brady currently ranks among all quarterbacks. The debate regarding where he fits among all quarterbacks in league history has, for the most part, been settled.

It definitely has been settled for Hall of Famer Joe Namath.

“I would have to say the he’s the best at answering the challenge there ever was, yes,” Namath told Howard Stern when asked whether Brady is the best quarterback to ever play the game. “I’ve not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has.”

It’s not easy, to say the least, to compare quarterbacks from different teams, different systems, different eras, etc. But Brady has six Super Bowl wins — two more than the high-water mark set by Joe Montana and the original TB12, Terry Bradshaw. Brady also continues to defy Father Time, playing at a high level into his 40s, with no sign of slowing down.

Even if some would put Brady near the bottom of the current top 10 in what is a golden age of great quarterbacking, he’s still in the top 10 as he closes in on 42. Which is an astounding accomplishment.