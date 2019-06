Getty Images

As NFL teams make their preparations for training camps, we’re keeping tabs on which teams have the most practices open to the public — and which teams are restricting access. Here’s a look at how many open practices are being held by each of the teams that have announced their training camp schedules:

16: Vikings, Colts, Packers.

15: Browns, Cowboys, Panthers, Ravens, Steelers.

14: Cardinals.

13: Chargers.

12: Seahawks.

10: Giants, Bengals.

9: Bears.

8: Falcons, Bills.

5: Jets.

1: Eagles.