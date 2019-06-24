Pat Bowlen’s service draws NFL owners, Hall of Famers, dignitaries

AP

A crowd estimated at 500 honored Pat Bowlen in a service that lasted almost 90 minutes Monday afternoon, The Denver Post reports.

Bowlen died June 13 at the age of 75.

The family and Broncos hosted a public memorial service for the longtime team owner at the stadium last week. Monday’s service was closed to the media and the public.

All seven of Bowlen’s children spoke, with John Finney, Bowlen’s friend of nearly 50 years, delivering the eulogy, according to The Denver Post.

The team contingent included coach Vic Fangio, president/CEO Joe Ellis, General Manager John Elway, team counsel Rich Slivka and kicker Brandon McManus, the newspaper reports.

NFL owners John Mara, Jerry Jones, Arthur Blank, Jim Irsay, Art Rooney II and Stan Kroenke also were spotted entering or leaving Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

Former Broncos players in attendance included Peyton Manning, Champ Bailey, Terrell Davis, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe and John Lynch, along wtih former Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan, John Fox and Gary Kubiak.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis were among the dignitaries who paid their respects.