Rams to hold seven open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Rams are taking a couple of trips during training camp and that means they’ll be a bit shorter on open practices than some other teams around the league.

Rookies will report to Rams camp on July 24 and veterans are due on July 26, so everyone will be in the house for the first open practice on July 27. The team will hold six more open practices over the next seven days before heading north to work out with the Raiders ahead of their August 10 preseason game.

The Raiders have not announced whether either of the practices involving the two teams will be open to the public.

The Rams’ second preseason game will take place in Honolulu against the Cowboys on August 17 and the team will be headed to Hawaii several days ahead of that game.

There will not be any other open practices once the Rams are back in California to close out preparations for the 2019 season.