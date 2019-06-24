Trial for former Ravens running back Alex Collins postponed

Getty Images

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins was set to have a trial begin on Monday for drug and weapons charges stemming from a March arrest.

Instead, the trial has been delayed a month.

According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Collins was in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Monday with his representatives. He now has a plea hearing scheduled for July 3 and a new court date of July 22.

Collins was arrested on March 1 after crashing his car into a tree about a mile from the Ravens’ headquarters in Owings Mills. Police said they could smell marijuana, and searched the car to find approximately five ounces of marijuana and a handgun. Collins then told police that there was more marijuana and guns at his residence. Officers found the marijuana, two rifles and ammunition upon executing a search warrant.

Collins has been charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, which are both felonies, and possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a handgun in a vehicle, which are misdemeanors.

The Ravens released Collins within hours of his arrest.