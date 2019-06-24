Which 2018 rookies will make the biggest leaps in 2019?

Getty Images

Inspired by the rookie of the year wager between Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley, Monday’s PFT Live looked at the 2018 rookies who will become second-year players in 2019.

Which of them will make the biggest leap this year?

Simms and I drafted three each, with Simms once again gaining the edge by winning the #rigged coin toss.

Check out the selections in the accompanying video, chime in with any you think you missed, and tune in Tuesday morning for the next edition of PFT Live. We’ve got only four more shows until our annual hiatus.