AEG Facilities will operate Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

The Raiders are set to move to a new stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 season and Tuesday brought an announcement about the operations of that building.

AEG Facilities has been selected to operate the stadium once it is ready to begin hosting events. The UNLV football team will play its home games at the stadium and the facility is expected to host events like the Super Bowl, Final Four and college football title game in the years to come.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with one of sports’ most recognizable, successful and iconic international brands and with a city known as the ‘sports and entertainment capital of the world’ in a stadium destined to set new standards for the fan experience that will be created,” AEG Facilities president Bob Newman said in a statement.

AEG Facilities also counts the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which the Raiders will call home in 2019, among the more than 150 properties it operates around the world.