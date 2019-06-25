Brett Hundley willing to help Kyler Murray but competing to start

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim named Kyler Murray the team’s starting quarterback soon after the team used the No. 1 overall pick on the quarterback. Coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t done the same, apparently wanting Murray to earn the job.

Murray is expected to earn the job, though Brett Hundley wants to make it as difficult a decision as possible.

Hundley, who backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle, promises to teach Murray everything he knows. He’s not, however, willing to concede the starting job.

“The knowledge that I have, I’m able to pass it along to [Murray], especially through this journey of his because the NFL isn’t a sprint. It’s a long distance marathon,” Hundley told TMZ.com in a recent interview, via NFL.com. “For me, my goal has always been to start, no matter what position it’s in. I don’t play to be second. So I think that’s my number one goal, to get that starting job, and at the same time, it’s a competition for a reason.”

Hundley said Murray is an “unbelievable guy” who is “really picking up this offense really well.”

The Chandler, Arizona, native is comfortable being back home and comfortable in a offense that seems to suit him.

“Being able to come home this year and just knowing that I’m in the right kind of offense that I’ve been waiting for and to put everything together I’ve learned from my past experiences in Green Bay and Seattle into this offense, I feel like I could really do some damage,” Hundley said.

Barring an injury to Murray, though, Hundley isn’t expected to get a chance to prove he can do some damage.