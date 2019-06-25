Cierre Wood indicted for murder, 20 felony child abuse charges

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood and his girlfriend were indicted on murder and 20 felony child abuse charges in the death of a 5-year-old girl, the Associated Press reports.

Amy Taylor’s daughter, La’Rayah Davis, was found lifeless in Wood’s apartment in Las Vegas on April 9. Wood and Taylor are accused of killing Davis.

Taylor and her daughter moved in with Wood and his young daughter less than two weeks before Davis died.

Davis had 20 newly broken ribs, internal bleeding, a lacerated liver and bruises to her heart, diaphragm and connective tissue, according to autopsy findings, via the AP. Taylor told police she sat on the girl while disciplining her about a week before her death, per court documents.

Wood told police he used exercise as discipline, and Davis feel backward while doing sit-ups and hit her head on the carpeted floor, the AP reports.

Wood and Taylor each could get life in prison if convicted.

Wood plans to plead no guilty at his arraignment July 2, his attorney, Thomas Ericsson, said via the AP.

Wood appeared in five career regular-season games with the Texans and Bills from 2013-15. He also spent time with the Patriots, Ravens and Seahawks during his NFL career before playing parts of two seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Wood had five career carries for 12 yards.