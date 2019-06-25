Cordy Glenn likely back to left tackle with Jonah Williams out

Getty Images

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they don’t expect to have rookie left tackle Jonah Williams on the field for the 2019 season after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Williams was selected in the first round of this year’s draft and his arrival led to some shuffling on the offensive line in Cincinnati. Veteran Cordy Glenn moved from left tackle to left guard during offseason workouts, but Geoff Hobson of the team’s website writes that the move will likely be reversed now that Williams is on the shelf.

The question of who will take over at left guard may take some time to sort out.

Clint Boling started there last year, but didn’t practice at all in the spring due to an undisclosed injury. The team used Christian Westerman at left guard in minicamp while Glenn was filling in for Williams and also signed veteran John Jerry on June 10 in a move that may have been spurred by the need to restock the line with Williams out.