Dak Prescott loves Amari Cooper’s confidence in setting 2,000-yard goal

AP

Michael Irvin set the Cowboys’ single-season receiving yards record with 1,603 in 1995. Amari Cooper‘s goal is 400 yards higher than that, he told #PFTPM on Monday.

Cooper has never had more than 1,153 yards in a single season, but his 725 yards in nine games in Dallas last season after the trade from Oakland translates to 1,388 over 16 games.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott nodded and smiled when told Cooper’s goal.

“I love it. That means I’m throwing the hell out of it, so I love it,” Prescott said Tuesday at his ProCamp youth football camp in Haughton, Louisiana, via video from Mark Lane of WFAA.

No NFL receiver ever has had a 2,000-yard season, although Calvin Johnson came close in 2012 with 1,964 yards.

Cooper, though, showed in half a season he can be exactly what the Raiders thought when they made him the fourth overall choice in 2015. He just won’t be doing it with the Raiders.

Cooper and Prescott found a connection right away, and it only grew over their first offseason together. So while 2,000 yards might be asking a lot, it’s not out of the question for Cooper to have a career-best season.

“I love that confidence, honestly. Just that right there,” Prescott said. “For a guy that came in, people say he didn’t talk much or whatever happened on the last team he was [on]. For him to be as confident as he is, to be playing and practicing the way he’s been doing. . . .Our chemistry has grown so much in just the one offseason we’ve had. I’m excited for this year. I don’t think his goals or the things that he said or too far-fetched or out of reach.”