Dolphins offer to replace high school’s equipment destroyed in fire

Getty Images

When a local high school football team lost its equipment over the weekend, the Dolphins stepped in immediately to help.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins promised to replace the equipment lost when fire destroyed the Edison High football team’s equipment room.

They have a connection beyond geography, as former Dolphins receiver Nat Moore attended the school, as noted by Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel when he made the announcement.

The fire started Sunday afternoon, and the equipment room was engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.