Dolphins think they found a coach for the new generation of players

Getty Images

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is only 38 years old, and that may have helped him get the job.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier says Flores is a coach who understands the current generation of players, what motivates them and how to help them grow.

“For me, it wasn’t a matter of offense or defense,” Grier said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It was a matter of finding the right guy that we felt was going to be a leader of men, that was going to interact with this generation. This generation is different. When I grew up, I couldn’t talk back to my mom and dad. These kids, you see it out on the field, they’re talking back to coaches. It’s a different world. It’s a hard job, coaching these kids.”

The Dolphins’ roster is not in great shape, and it’s probably going to take Flores some time to build a young team into a winner. But the Dolphins think they have the right man to lead that young roster.