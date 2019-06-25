Dolphins think they found a coach for the new generation of players

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 25, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is only 38 years old, and that may have helped him get the job.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier says Flores is a coach who understands the current generation of players, what motivates them and how to help them grow.

“For me, it wasn’t a matter of offense or defense,” Grier said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It was a matter of finding the right guy that we felt was going to be a leader of men, that was going to interact with this generation. This generation is different. When I grew up, I couldn’t talk back to my mom and dad. These kids, you see it out on the field, they’re talking back to coaches. It’s a different world. It’s a hard job, coaching these kids.”

The Dolphins’ roster is not in great shape, and it’s probably going to take Flores some time to build a young team into a winner. But the Dolphins think they have the right man to lead that young roster.