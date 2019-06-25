Drew Brees tells Zion Williamson, “passing the torch to you”

Zion Williamson on Instagram

Drew Brees is ready to pass the torch to the next big star in New Orleans.

Brees gave Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick of the New Orleans Pelicans, a signed jersey welcoming him to town.

According to Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune, the inscription on the jersey read, “To Zion – Passing the torch to you! Who Dat!”

Williamson has a long way to go before he’s accomplished as much in New Orleans as Brees, but Brees knows his time in New Orleans is winding down, while Williamson is just beginning what many expect to be a Hall of Fame career.