Former Browns linebacker Vince Costello dies at 86

Vince Costello, a linebacker who spent 10 seasons with the Browns, died over the weekend. He was 86.

Costello joined the Browns in 1957 at the age 25. He played for the Browns’ last championship team in 1964, and he finished his career with the Giants.

After his playing career ended, Costello coached linebackers from 1969 to 1973 in Cincinnati, and he then became the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 1974 and the Chiefs in 1975-76.

In 2011, Costello was inducted into the Browns Legends program.

We extend our condolences to Costello’s family, friends, and colleagues.