Frank Reich on Rock Ya-Sin: You can see him progressing

AP

It’s hard to imagine the Colts will be able to repeat the draft success from last year that saw guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard wind up as All-Pro selections after their rookie season.

For one thing, they don’t have a first-round pick to follow in Nelson’s footsteps. For another, it’s rare for any rookie to hit the league with that kind of impact although one member of this year’s class could get a shot.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was the second pick of the second round and he has a shot to play alongside Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore when the team takes the field in September. Ya-Sin spent the spring familiarizing himself with the Colts defense and getting tutored on how to use his size and strength without drawing flags that will hurt the team. Head coach Frank Reich liked how Ya-Sin did on those fronts over the course of the offseason.

“He understands the techniques that we are asking him to play,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “You can see him progressing.”

Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston are also on hand at corner, but the Colts have shown they’re willing to turn a lot over to rookies if they show they’re ready to play. That should bode well for Ya-Sin if training camp goes as well as the offseason program.