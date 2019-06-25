Jakeem Grant over “mental hump” in return from leg injury

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant made an impact on both offense and special teams over the first 10 games of the Dolphins 2018 season.

Grant caught two touchdown passes and joined Andre Roberts as the only players to return both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns last year. A lower leg injury meant that Grant wasn’t able to add to those totals over the final six games, but he’s aiming for more this year.

While the initial fear that Grant tore his Achilles was misplaced, the wideout said the injury still “kind of messed with me mentally” as he worked to get back for this season. He believes he’s “over that mental hump” and ready to pick up where he left off last year.

“I feel like last year I kind of made a big name for myself in the return game I want to be the best returner in the league,” Grant said, via the Palm Beach Post. “And I want to be one of the top receivers in the league. I’m going to continue to play the best I ever can.”

Grant is set for free agency once the year is out and hitting either of those goals will set him up well for another contract.