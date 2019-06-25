Jalen Ramsey: I’ll still talk trash this season

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has not been shy about sharing his opinions on or off the field over his first three NFL seasons, but he took a different path during a recent interview.

Ramsey slammed many of the league’s quarterbacks over the course of the 2018 offseason, but he passed on the opportunity to offer further reviews while talking with Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ramsey used the time to rattle off his positive feelings about the arrival of Nick Foles in Jacksonville while adding that he’s “growing” as he heads into his fourth season.

That answer was noted as being a mature one on Twitter and the response caught Ramsey’s eye when it rolled across his timeline. Ramsey wrote “lol don’t get it twisted” and used a poop emoji to convey his plans to resume his old ways once the Jaguars are on the field this season.

Assuming Ramsey continues to play the way he has over the last three years, keeping that part of his game in place should be OK with the Jaguars.